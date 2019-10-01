Update: Woman who was hit by train in Warwick was pronounced dead at the scene

A woman who was hit by a train at Warwick Railway Station yesterday was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance service received a call from British Transport Police at about 11.50am yesterday (Monday, September 30) to reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a train at the station.

Ambulance

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the incident.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "On arrival staff found one patient, a woman.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene."