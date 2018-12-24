Van broken into in Kenilworth after similar damage to vans in other villages

Criminals broke into a van parked in a Kenilworth street last week after similar incidents occurred in other villages nearby.

At around 6.30pm on Friday December 21, offenders smashed a side door handle off a white Peugeot Partner van parked near Castle Green.

The offenders then cut a hole approximately six inches by six inches in the back door. It is not possible to confirm if anything was stolen.

The break in follows similar incidents in Rowington, Lapworth and Hatton on the same day.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of December 21.