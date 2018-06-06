VIDEO: Air ambulance called after man suffers major injuries after falling three metres through roof in Kenilworth

A man in his thirties has suffered head, shoulder and back injuries after falling three metres through a roof in Kenilworth.
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Warwick Road at just before 11.30am today (Wednesday June 6).
A land ambulance was sent along with a helicopter from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which landed in Bates Memorial Park at just after 12.15pm to drop off a doctor.
The man was given trauma care at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Coventry by land ambulance.