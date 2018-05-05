VIDEO: Fire at St Nicholas Park in Warwick

Firefighters were called out to a major fire in St Nicholas Park in Warwick this morning (Saturday)

At around 3.15am Warwickshire Fire Control received several calls reporting that a building was on fire in the park in Banbury Road.

Two crews from Leamington were sent to the scene.

On arrival they found that the rangers hut on fire.

The crew have said that he hut is 100 per cent involved in fire and smoke.

Fire crews are using hose reels , hose reel jets and hydrants to extinguish the fire.

