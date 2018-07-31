Video: Firefighters called to Frankie & Benny's in Leamington due to blaze in kitchen

Firefighters were called out to an incident at Frankie and Benny’s in Leamington this morning (Tuesday).

The crews were called reports of a fire at the restaurant at the Leamington Shopping Park.

According to fire crews at the scene there was a kitchen fire and they were called to the scene around 9.35am.

Two fire engines and a support vehicle were at the scene.

The crews had left the scene by about 10.40am.

Our reporter Oliver Williams spoke to the chef at the scene who said it was a chip fryer that caused the blaze.

