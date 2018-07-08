VIDEO: Firefighters praised after Burton Green field fire put out

The firefighters who put out a large fire in a Burton Green field on Sunday July 8 have been praised by residents and councillors.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in the field off Red Lane at around 4.50pm.

Firefighters are currently at the scene. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

Around 20 firefighters fought the large fire using hose reels, grass beaters and large water jets. Red Lane was cordoned off by police.

Nearby residents were also told to keep their windows and doors shut due to the large amount of smoke.

But crews had managed to get the fire under control at around 6.50pm, with many remaining to damp down the fire afterwards.

Following the fire, Kenilworth Town Council tweeted: "Thank you to our brave firefighters for controlling the fire by Red Lane and for always keeping us safe."

And commenting on Facebook, Dilys Davies said: "Thank you all for keeping us safe."

Video: Adam Gill