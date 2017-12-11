VIDEO: Kenilworth transformed into winter wonderland

Kenilworth was among the many places across the country to be covered with several inches of snow on Sunday (December 10), and residents made the most of it.

Plenty of snowmen popped up around the town, and Abbey Fields was the place for many families to try out their sledging skills.

Some of Kenilworth's creations even made it to national news - a snowman, polar bear and dog were featured on BBC Breakfast's weather forecast at 6.30am today (Monday December 11).

The weather has also forced several of Kenilworth's schools to close today.

Could this be Kenilworth's largest snowman? Photo: Nic Erskine

A polar bear, snowman and snowdog watching on - the photo made BBC Breakfast's weather forecast this morning. Photo: Fraser Pithie

Dalehouse Lane looking very wintry. Photo: Fraser Pithie

A few brave drivers tried passing the A46 yesterday. This is the view from the Stoneleigh junction. Photo: Fraser Pithie

Burton Green couldn't avoid the snow either. Photo: Fraser Pithie

Leicester's Gatehouse at Kenilworth Castle. Photo: Simon Beaumont

The owner of an old sports car having a bit of fun by Abbey Fields. Photo: Craig McDougall

The snow coming down with Kenilworth Castle in the background. Photo: Steven Barnett