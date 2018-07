Leamington's football fans are out celebrating after England defeated Sweden 2-0 to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sealed the win for England, who are into their first World Cup semi final since 1990.

Fans in The Avenue in Spencer Street celebrate England going 1-0 up

And fans in Leamington spilled out onto the streets after the final whistle, singing and cheering for England.

See the video here