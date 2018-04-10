Video: Town Criers Descend on Warwick

Criers from 11 towns descended on Warwick at the weekend for a Biennial competition.

On Saturday the Town Criers competed in the Warwick Court Leet Town Criers Competition.

The Town Criers on the steps of Shire Hall in Warwick.

They competitors came from: Royal Wootton Bassett, Nailsworth and Tetbury, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Middlewich, Sandwell, Lichfield, Henley-in-Arden, Shipston on Stour, Cannock Chase, Bromsgrove and Bishop’s Stortford.

Prior to the competition the Criers accompanied by Cllr Stephen Cross, Mayor of Warwick, Jayne Topham, Town Clerk and Steward of Warwick Court Leet together with members of the Court Leet paraded through the Market Square, where Warwick Beadle and Town Crier, Michael Reddy formally announced the opening of the event, as host.

Members of the public were invited to observe the competition which took place in Pageant Gardens.

Each competitor had to deliver two “cries”, one on their home town and one relating to World War I.

The Town Criers parading through Warwick.

After careful deliberation, the judges announced the outcome of a very closely fought competition where the results saw only three points between third and first place.

The winner of the event was Kevin Ward from Bromsgrove who completed a hat-trick of wins having won the event in the previous two years.

Adrian Holmes of Sandwell came in at second place and Ken Knowles of Lichfield came in at third place.

The event was organised and sponsored by Warwick Court Leet and Warringtons of Warwick Ltd sponsored the prizes.

Warwick Court Leet and Warwick Town Council would like to thank everyone who supported the event.