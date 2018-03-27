VIDEO: Warwick Castle commemorates 950 years with giant photo-mosaic

Warwick Castle is commemorating 950 years since its foundation by William the Conqueror with the unveiling of a giant photo-mosaic art installation of the former king.

Today (Tuesday) the photo-mosaic of William the Conquerer was completed and has been created from over 1,000 images, which were submitted by local schools, residents and visitors.

The photo-mosaic of William the Conqueror.

The mosaic measures 2 metres by 1.5 metres and was completed in the State Dining Room, placing William the Conqueror alongside portraits of other monarchs, including Charles I.

The last pieces of the portrait were put in place by visiting school children at Warwick Castle today.

Jamie Turner, head of marketing at Warwick Castle, said: "To celebrate the 950th anniversary of William the Conqueror building the first castle on the site of Warwick Castle we have been put together this mosaic of William the Conqueror through guests' and local residents' images that have been shared with us via social media.

"Today we have asked school groups to have their photos taken and the Castle and they have then been printed off and they have then stuck them onto the mosaic to complete it.

"The finished article is great.

"The mosaic will be on display in the State Dining Room over the Easter holidays and we are now encouraging people who have sent their images in to come and see if they can spot themselves on the artwork."