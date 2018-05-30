VIDEO: Warwick's first Guy of Warwick Day a success

Warwick’s first ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ has been heralded a success after hundreds of people came out to see the story of the legend come to life.

Above is a short clip by Gill Fletcher of the Slaughterhouse Players performing at Guy's Cliffe House on Monday.

The Slaughterhouse Players re-enacting the story of Guy of Warwick.

The Guy of Warwick Society, which works to keep alive the stories of Guy of Warwick, initiated the Spring Bank Holiday Monday as ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ and it is set to become an annual event

In celebration of the day the society teamed up with theatre group the Slaughterhouse Players to provide re-enactments and a procession which told the story of the legend.

The day was part of the Warwick Festival, which also took place over the weekend. The festival also centred around the legend of Guy and a number of attractions hosted events for the festival, including a medieval courtyard party at the Lord Leycester Hospital and a children’s writing workshop at St Mary’s Church.

To kick off Guy of Warwick Day, the Slaughterhouse Players re-enacted Guy defeating the giant and Danish Champion, Colbrand at Guy’s Cliffe House, in the presence of the new Warwick mayor, Cllr Richard Eddy.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy with the 'great sword'

They then re-enacted the death of Guy in his cave and the passing of the ‘Great Sword’ to the mayor.

A grand medieval procession then passed through Warwick, stopping at St Mary’s Church where Pat Barber performed a Trumpet Voluntary, before heading to Market Square.

More than 250 spectators gathered to see the performance depicting the ‘Slaying of the Dun Cow’. Cllr Mandy Littlejohn, former Warwick mayor, played the part of “daisy”, the Dun Cow.

The procession moved to the Holloway and gardens of The Globe for further performances.

Peter Knell, secretary of The Guy of Warwick Society said: “We are very grateful to all the local businesses, individuals and Warwick Town Council who contributed so much to make our first Guy of Warwick Day such a success.”

Richard Eddy, Warwick mayor, said: “It was a wonderful and colourful event which provided Warwick residents and visitors with a most enjoyable bank holiday. I was proud to lead the procession and be the first Mayor of Warwick to take part and champion Guy.”