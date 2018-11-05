Volunteers needed to help put together knitted Christmas tree in Warwick

Thousands of squares and decorations have been knitted to help create a 20ft Christmas Tree at a church in Warwick.

The project, which is based at All Saints’ Church in Emscote, now needs an army of volunteers to help fix more than 3,000 knitted squares to the tree’s 500 branches.

Some of the knitted items for the knitted Christmas tree. Photo supplied.

Among the knitted items for the tree there are angels, tinsel, lights and baubles, which also need attaching.

Volunteers are wanted on Monday November 18 at 7pm, Tuesday November 20 at 11am and Thursday November 22 at 11am and 7pm.

Rev’d Diane Thompson of All Saints Church, Emscote said: “We don’t need experts at stitching, just an army of willing volunteers with darning needles (or pliers) to make this mammoth task complete

“Please lend a hand at one of our workshops and we’ll promise to keep you well refreshed.

“We need to fix the decorations to branches by Friday November 23 when a team from Jaguar Land Rover will help to put the whole tree together.

The public are welcome to watch this feat of engineering from 10.30am.”