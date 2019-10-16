Volunteers wanted for new HS2 protest camp at Crackley Wood

Campaigners with the Stop HS2 group are looking for volunteers to help at the newly formed protest camp at the Crackley Wood.

Tents and tarpaulins went up last weekend as the new camp formed at the Crackley Wood.

Crackley Wood

People from all over the region – from Coventry to Leamington to Radford Semele - have started taking turns camping overnight at the site.

But organisers still need volunteers to help, particularly joining the rotation to camp overnight at the site.

Kenilworth resident, Joe Rukin who is the Stop HS2 campaign manager, said: “It's a good start despite the weather. We're quite happy with it so far."

The protest campsite is located behind off Cryfield Grange Road behind the HS2 compound, and can be found using the following postcode CV8 2JU.

Eevee the dog who belongs to Joe Rukin, the campaign manager for the Stop HS2 group

Joe said: “Obviously a camp like this can't run without volunteers. We'd very much like people to come and join us at the camp even if it's just to have a look at what's going on in Crackley Wood so far.”

Joe said they had some supplies brought in from residents in Burton Green and Kenilworth.

He added: “Our plan is to stay here until HS2 is cancelled. Our plan is that we will stop any permanent damage given that HS2 still has not got notice to proceed.”

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth has joined the campaign and made a post on social media 'Volunteers urgently needed' calling for people to volunteer at the camp.

Joe Rukin and other campers

Alison said: “If people can go there for one night or even for the day...it's just the camp has to be manned at all times so they don't start chain sawing things down.

“I'm just being a spokesperson for my woodlands and for my town. The town council has already sent a letter to HS2 in regard to any destruction of the ancient woodlands.

“If you can give some of your time to save our ancient woodlands that would be awesome.”

She even posted a map with directions to the protest camp on her Facebook page.

Joe added this about the camp's location: “This is not the bit of Crackley that most people associate with Crackley Wood. This is the north part of the wood.”

The protest camp at Crackley Wood was started less than 24 hours after campaigners received a notice to vacate from the solicitors for HS2 at a similar camp in Cubbington Wood.

Joe said campaigners have no intention of leaving the Cubbington Wood camp.

Joe added: "This is not a court order. It's just signed by the solicitors.

“We have taken the notice to vacate South Cubbington Wood very seriously. So seriously, we've decided to set up a camp at Crackley Woods in Kenilworth as well.”

Matt Bishop, with the Walk the Line - Stop HS2 group who organised the Cubbington Wood Protest Camp, said: “Cubbington is growing every day. We are environmental conscientious objectors trying to prevent what we see as environmental crime.”

Meanwhile a temporary traffic light will be installed, operating 24 hours a day, on the A429 Coventry and Kenilworth roads starting next week on Monday October 21.

The traffic light will provide subcontractors with access to a work site in the area. The traffic lights is due to be lifted during the first week of November.