Warning after Kenilworth residents receive scam calls purporting to be from HMRC

Warwickshire Police is reminding people to remain vigilant, after receiving a number of reports of scam telephone calls from residents in Kenilworth today.

A number of people have reported receiving calls purporting to be from HMRC, informing them there is a police warrant out for their arrest for the non-payment of tax. In these cases, often victims may then receive a second call a few days later.

HMRC, banks and the police will never ring people in this manner or ask for personal or bank details over the phone.

If you receive a call of this type, we advise that you do not give any details out and hang up immediately. Note the phone number that rang and report it on 101 or to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

If you have elderly friends or relatives who may be vulnerable to this scam, please talk to them and make them aware.

For further advice, please see here: www.warwickshire.police.uk/article/16140/Phone-scams