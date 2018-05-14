Warnings over hot ashes after wheelie bin fire in Kenilworth

Warnings have been issued about safe disposal of hot ashes after firefighters put out a wheelie bin fire in Kenilworth this morning (Monday May 14).

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station was called to the fire on Ebourne Close at around 11.15am. The fire was put out with a hose reel.

The crew then urged people to ensure that hot coals and ashes have fully cooled before they are thrown away.

A spokesman said ashes has been 'carelessly discarded' the night before, which ended up causing the fire.

He added: "Had this fire occurred during the night the fire could have spread into the property and endangered the lives of the occupants."