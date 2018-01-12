Warwick and Leamington Courier reporter taking on 25 challenges in memory of dad

Courier reporter Kirstie Smith is taking on the task of completing 25 challenges in a year to raise money in memory of her dad.

Kirstie will be raising money for Bowel Cancer UK because her dad, Malcolm Smith, died after battling with bowel cancer in May 2016.

She kicked off her fundraising challenges on November 10 last year, which would have been her dad’s 52nd birthday.

Kirstie said: “My dad died when he was only 50 on May 22 2016 after battling with bowel cancer.

“Last year marked a lot of firsts without dad and it was a hard year for me and my family.

“When you lose someone it leaves a void you cannot fill, especially knowing how much dad is going to miss in our lives.

“My birthday is November 9 and having it the day before my dad’s makes it hard to feel like celebrating.

“In November last year I turned 25, which is half the age my dad was when he died.

“I wanted to try and make dad’s birthday something more positive by doing something amazing for him.

“So I’m taking on 25 challenges within a year to raise as much money as possible for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of dad.”

Kirstie’s list of challenges include: a half marathon, climbing Snowdon, giving up alcohol for the year and a skydive.

Since starting her year-long fundraising campaign Kirstie has completed three challenges; donating blood, joining the organ donor list and taking on The Beast, the world’s largest bouncy castle course, at the NEC in Birmingham.

Kirstie said: “I have done three challenges so far with another two set to be completed in the next month or so. Some of the challenges will make me face some of my worst fears and some are inspired by things my dad loved.

“Some will be easier than others and some will really test my resolve but it is for a good cause and I know my dad would be proud of what I am doing.

“My family and friends will be joining me on some of the challenges which is great but anyone is welcome to join in with them.

“The support and donations I have received so far has been amazing and I can’t thank people enough.”

So far Kirstie’s fundraising page has raised over £1,000.

The page’s target is £2,500 but Kirstie hopes to raise as much as possible.

Kirstie’s list currently has 21 challenges and she will decide her final four as the year goes on.

