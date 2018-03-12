Warwick art gallery set to close

An art gallery that has been in Warwick for more than 10 years will be closing.

Mitchell Gallery in Church Street will officially shut up shop tomorrow (March 13).

Gallery owner Tom Mitchell said that he will be sad to leave the town.

He said: “Warwick is a charming and quaint town with much history, which is what attracted me to open my gallery in the town ten years ago.

“It remains the case, and we have built up a great clientele in this small and friendly town so it will be very sad to leave.

“The retail situation, however, has changed over the past few years.

“The closing of the Law Courts in 2010 had a negative impact on the nature of the town’s business.

“The increase in the number of charity shops, cafes and residential properties has also made a difference to local people coming to shop in Warwick, research tells us that they prefer to go to Leamington.

“The lack of parking in Warwick is an escalating problem that is yet to be addressed which is a shame.

“Mitchell Gallery has attracted many local and international artists over the years as well as encouraging emerging talent to develop, thus encouraging art-lovers into Warwick.

“We have worked closely with charities such as SADSUK and Help For Heroes which has been an honour.

“We have joined forces within the in the community and exhibited artwork at both Warwick Castle and Saint Mary’s Church.

“We are confident that Mitchell Gallery will continue to promote beautiful art created with integrity in the future.

“A huge thank you to our loyal customers who have supported the gallery over the last ten years in Warwick.”