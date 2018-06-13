Warwick athlete to take part in European Transplant Games

A cancer survivor and transplant athlete from Warwick will be heading to the European Transplant Games this weekend.

Simon Perkin, 53, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 at the age of 26 and after years of treatment and his deteriorating health, was left with no alternative but to have a bone marrow transplant.

Back in 2012, Simon was suffering after intensive chemotherapy, a failed bone marrow transplant, constant sickness, countless blood transfusions and hospitalisation for over a hundred days awaiting a second, ultimately life-saving, transplant.

Since his second transplant, Simon’s health has steadily improved.

Simon will be joining a team of over 50 Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland transplant athletes, who will be flying out to Sardinia for the European Transplant Games on June 16 and June 17.

He will be running in the 5k, 1500m and 800m and playing tennis, as Team GB Tennis captain

Simon said: “It’s so exciting to be part of a small group of fellow transplantees who will be taking part in the European Games, as we each celebrate the gift of life.

“I am only alive because a kind stranger decided to step forward and donate their bone marrow, I would urge anyone to do the same because sadly, every day, three people die in the UK because they can’t find a donor.

“I want to help those patients and their families who are suffering desperately, both physically and emotionally, whilst waiting on the transplant list”.

“I was staring death in the face but now I am probably fitter and healthier than I have ever been in my life.”

Simon, who now runs his own fitness and nutrition business, is very thankful to his local community and his local sports shop, Warwick Sports, Halo Physio, Lodders solicitors, Barbers of Warwick, Everyone Active and Biomechanix for supporting him over the past few years.

Donations to support Transplant Sport UK can be made by clicking here