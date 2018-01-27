Warwick baker becomes new owner of popular Leamington bakery

A baker from Warwick has become the new owner of a popular Leamington bakery.

This week Jenny Hudson O’Reilly, owner of bakery Sweet As on Warwick Street announced that another baker would be taking on ownership of the business.

The Sweet As business was seen at many events and festivals in the Warwick District and also supplied shops such as Aubrey Allez with cakes.

On Monday (January 22), Jenny announced on the Sweet As Facebook page that she would be hanging up her apron after 13 years.

Saffron Butcher, who has her own business in Warwick called Caking and Baking is now the new owner of Sweet As.

Saffron has been baking professionally for four years and has a diploma in sugarcraft. She was also asked to help recreate The Queen’s wedding cake in November.

Sweet As on Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo from Google Street View.

The baker was also awarded a certificate of merit at Cake International 2017 and was a finalist at both The Pride Of Warwick awards 2017 and The Coventry and Warwickshire Tourism and Culture Awards 2017.

Saffron said: “It’s a very exciting move for me – taking my home-based bakery on to the high street.

“The original owner Jenny is moving on to spend more time with her family and to change direction away from cakes and catering.

“She has passed on her recipes to me so customers can rest assured the cakes will be of the same high quality they know and love and the kitchen manager Abby will be helping me to make sure they are just as customers remember.

Saffron Butcher, the new owner of Sweet As in Leamington

“Although the name of the shop will be changed to Caking and Baking the brand Jenny created and nurtured will live on within the shop and the community as all the delicious cakes made from Jenny’s recipes will be branded Sweet As so customers will still be able to choose a Sweet As Classic or a Sweet As Brownie for example.

“As well as Sweet As beautiful chocolate creations I will be bringing my own brand of celebration cakes to the shop and offering bespoke sugarcrafted cakes perfect for any occasion.

“There will also be a selection of freshly baked cupcakes and small celebration cakes available to buy for those Cake emergencies.

“I will also be increasing the wholesale trade by supplying to local shops and cafes, I’m currently looking for businesses in Warwick to supply so please get in touch if you know anyone who would like freshly baked cakes.

“I will be attending local events such as Kenilworth food festival, the chocolate and prosecco event at Fargo village and Leamington food festival.

“I will have a proper launch party in February so please keep an eye on the website and Social media for details. There will be free cake.”