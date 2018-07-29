Warwick car park a ‘go-to’ site for Travellers

Warwick District Council has come under fire after Travellers continue to return to a site in Warwick.

Last week Travellers moved onto the Myton Fields car park and there were around seven caravans on the site.

One person, who wishes to remain anonymous, has hit out against the council because the encampments keep happening.

They said: “The council has said that they would install height barriers in Myton Fields. But people have also been told that the council’s own study shows that height barriers are ineffective because they cut the padlocks off.

“People have complained to the council who said they were due any day to put in a height barrier in but why couldn’t they do it before they always arrive?

“It has happened on the same site around the same time for the last eight years before the horse fair in Kenilworth.

“Something needs to be done. I think they need width restrictors as it is harder for them to break them off.”

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, the council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “As part of our £170,000 investment to decrease vehicle accessibility to our public spaces, we have carried out substantial work to our parks and open spaces with the installation of bollards, height restrictors, lockable gates and trip rails.

“This work is continuing, with a height restriction barrier due to be installed at Myton Fields in August, and further works planned for Newbold Comyn and Abbey Fields later this year. This has seen a significant reduction in the number of unauthorised encampments in our parks and open spaces, particularly those in smaller neighbourhoods that experienced an increase in unauthorised encampments last year.”