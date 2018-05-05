Warwick charity worker to take on Two Castles Run

A charity worker from Warwick will be taking on the Two Castles Run next month.

Paul Wickett, who is 34-years-old, is a Mobile Team Leader with Heart of England Mencap.

He’s hoping to raise hundreds of pounds for the local people with learning disabilities that he supports, by completing the 10km route between Kenilworth Castle and Warwick Castle on Sunday June 10.

A seasoned runner and Two Castles regular, he’s also hoping to race in record time - crossing the finish-line in under 50 minutes.

Paul, who has worked for Heart of England Mencap for three years, wants to raise money to buy supplies for the charity’s residential and respite homes in Stratford and Southam, where he’s based.

He said: “It’s often the small things that make a difference to the people staying with us and I’d love to raise enough money to buy everything from new furnishings to new board games, as well as DVD players, films and sensory equipment if possible.”

The Two Castles, which attracts 4,000 runners each year, is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club

To sponsor Paul click here