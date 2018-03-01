Warwick couple to hold charity ball to help get specialised equipment for their son

A Warwick couple are set to hold a charity ball later this year as part of their ongoing efforts to help their son who needs specialised equipment.

James and Laura Maclellan and their children Tristan and Ethan live in Hathaway Drive in the Woodloes area.

Ethan, who is now three years old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him and as he grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

Over the last year the couple have been raising money to help pay for equipment Ethan will need as he grows up.

Last year James and Laura completed four Wolf Runs to boost their fundraising drive.

Now the couple will be hosting a black tie fundraising evening in July.

The event, which will be taking place at Warwick Hall at Warwick School on July 21, will feature a five-course dinner, live music, a silent auction, a raffle and a photo booth.

James said: “We have been fundraising for equipment for Ethan. We did the Wolf Runs and asked people to donated and we thought that we could do a really nice event with a five-course meal, a silent auction and so on. This way people get something in return. This way we are giving something back rather than just taking and this way people can come along and also have a lovely evening as well as help us raise money. Ethan will also be there on the night with his big brother Tristan.”

The couple are also appealing for auction and raffle prizes for the event.

Tickets for the fundraising event for Ethan cost £40. The event is for adults only.

To buy tickets or to donate raffle or auction prizes contact James by emailing: jamesfreelancechef@yahoo.com