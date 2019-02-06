Warwick district based Co-op's foodbank campaign helps hundreds of families

The Midcounties Co-operative has donated a record-breaking 100,000 items to food banks in the last year, enough to help feed 2,500 families living in poverty in the UK for three days.

This is more than a 30 per cent increase in donations made to food banks the previous year by the Warwick-based society, demonstrating the goodwill of colleagues, shoppers and community organisations.

In order to reach this milestone, Midcounties partnered with local food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network, as well as linking up with schools and community-based start-ups.

Samantha Stapley, director of operations at the Trussell Trust, said: “At the close of last year, food banks met the needs of thousands of people who would otherwise have faced going hungry at Christmas. No one should be unable to afford food, at any time of year. As we look to the year ahead, against a backdrop of record food bank referrals, we’re committed to working towards a future where there is no need for food banks.

"We’re very grateful for the support The Midcounties Co-operative has given to food banks in the area. It’s only with the generous support of people and businesses in local communities that we’re able to work with our network.”

Mike Pickering, CSR manager at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Organisations like food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network act as a lifeline for those that are struggling. Sadly, we know that demand for food banks keeps increasing, and therefore donations need to match this.

“Thanks to our partnerships with community organisations and local food banks and to the generosity of colleagues and shoppers, we’ve been able to donate more items than ever before. We’ll continue to work closely with our partners so we can keep supporting people in need in our communities.”