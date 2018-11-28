Warwick district families invited to attend free Christmas event

Families across the Warwick district are being invited to attend a free Christmas event this weekend.

‘Capturing Christmas’ takes place at Austin Heath, Inspired Villages’ retirement community in Gallagher Way in Heathcote, on Saturday (December 1) from 10am to 2pm.

Schools throughout the region have been supplied with hand-delivered baubles for children to decorate and fill with a special message for their grandparent or older relative. They are then invited to Austin Heath, with their families, to hang their baubles on the Inspired Christmas tree at the event.

On the day, every child, parent, grandparent or older relative may visit the grotto for a Christmas story - told by Father Christmas’ elves.

There will also be complimentary mince pies, hot chocolate and mulled wine, and everyone will receive a gift.

Visitors may tour the village and facilities.

James Cobb, director of Inspired Villages Group, an operator and developer of later living communities across the UK, said: “Children and grandparents have a unique relationship and what better time to celebrate this than at Christmas.

“The ‘Capturing Christmas’ event will give families the opportunity to get together for some magical festive fun. They can simply drop in on the day to add their bauble to the tree or stay longer to enjoy the storytelling and seasonal treats.”

For children whose schools are not taking part, parents and grandparents may call to book themselves in and there will be baubles on site to decorate on the day.

Call 01926 683514 or email info@austinheath.co.uk to book.