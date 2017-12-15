Warwick family left devastated after jewellery theft

A Warwick family that has dedicated their year to fundraising money to help their son have been left devastated after they were burgled.

James and Laura Maclellan and their children Tristan and Ethan live in the Woodloes. Ethan, who is three, was born with an underdeveloped brain and needs regular treatment and specialised equipment.

For the last year the couple have been taking on challenges to try and raise money to help pay for equipment Ethan will need as he grows up.

The couple returned from visiting friends on Sunday to find that Laura’s jewellery had been stolen.

Laura said: “We had been away on Saturday at our friend’s house. Ethan was staying at the children’s hospice Zoe’s Place and Tristan was at James’ brother’s house. We had a call on Sunday morning to ask if we could pick up Ethan as the staff were worried about the snow.

“When we came back we walked to the door and there were footprints on the drive. I never thought anything of it but then we saw footprints going up the stairs. When I went upstairs I found our wardrobe doors open and I had a look and my jewellery box was gone.

“It had my wedding jewellery in it, my Pandora jewellery and jewellery that my family and my friends has bought me. It’s stuff that wouldn’t mean a lot to anyone else but it means a lot to me.”

The couple found that the intruder had gained access via their back garden and then forced their way into the home.

Laura added: “When you have kids you want to feel safe. I feel scared and you shouldn’t feel like that in your own home. You just don’t expect this to happen. They obviously knew that a disabled child lived here as all Ethan’s equipment is in the lounge. They just have no morals.

“If anyone knows anything please let the police know and be vigilant about everything.

“We are just trying to stay positive and we are looking forward to a nice Christmas.”

If anyone has any information about the burglary they can call the police on 101 quoting incident 189 of December 10.