Warwick fatal crash: nothing could be done to save man, say ambulance

Nothing could be done to save a man who died after a car crash in Warwick last night (Monday), West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Warwickshire Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision near the bottom Primrose Hill in Warwick at around 10pm.

The scene of the crash this morning. The tracks in the grass are believed to be from a recovery vehicle.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. No one else was injured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a car which had collided with a tree.

"The occupant, a man, sustained serious injuries. Sadly, nothing could be done by ambulance staff to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

A resident who lived nearby heard the crash from her house.

Tracks from the recovery vehicle could be seen near the trees

She said: "I heard a loud bang, and before I knew it, there were police and ambulances everywhere."

At the scene the following morning, tracks believed to be from a recovery vehicle could be seen on the grass verge and pavement.

This article has been updated to reflect that the driver was in his thirties, not his twenties. The original information we were supplied with was incorrect.