Warwick getting ready to kick off the Christmas season

Preparations are underway for Warwick’s Christmas celebrations.

Every year Christmas is kicked off in the town with the annual Victorian Evening, which takes over the town centre.

Some members of the St Mary' s Choir with the director of music Oliver Hancock.

Victorian Evening takes place on Thursday November 29 from 5pm to 9pm, where Touch FM will host a programme of entertainment on the stage in Market Place where Father Christmas will join the Mayor of Warwick to switch on the lights at 7pm.

There will be a Victorian-themed Christmas Market, fairground rides and amusements as well as food and drink stalls.

Abi McCartney, business support and events officer for Warwick District Council, said: “Warwick Victorian Evening is a firm favourite in the town; it’s always a busy event with a great atmosphere so please arrive in plenty of time.”

Visitors attending the event are also being encouraged to get into the spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian. The winners of both the adult and child categories being announced on the stage at 7.30pm.

As well as the market stalls, fairground rides and the Christmas lights switch-on, the annual Christmas Tree Festival will also start during Victorian Evening.

St Mary’s Church will host the festival until December 9 and this year the community-led Warwick Poppies display runs alongside the festival and marks the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

All the trees are individually decorated by the community and local businesses and last year’s festival featured more than 40 decorated trees. Visitors can then vote for their favourite Christmas tree and be entered in a prize draw.

Admission on Victorian Evening will cost 50p per adult and children can enter for free.

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, vicar at St Mary’s Church, said: “We are very proud to be able to bring these two community-led events together where the Warwick Poppies display commemorates an important time in our history and the Christmas Tree Festival enables the town to show the individual aspects of their community group or business.

“We hope that our visitors are able to bring their family and friends to these wonderful events, set against the beautiful backdrop of St Mary’s Church in Warwick.”

On November 29 there will also be music from the Spa Brass Band and the Two Castles Male Voice Choir, mulled wine and mince pies as well as craft stalls.

St Mary’s Choir will also be singing carols in the Market Place during the evening.

During Victorian Evening Warwick District Council car parks will be free from 3pm on the day including Linen Street, West Rock and St Nicholas Park but on-street parking will still be charged.

A number of road closures will be in place . From 11.30am until midnight: Brook Street, Swan Street, Old Square, New Street, Market Place, Market Street and The Holloway will be closed.

Northgate Street and Church Street will be shut on the day from 4.30pm.