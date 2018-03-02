Warwick Half Marathon postponed due to snow

This Sunday's Warwick Half Marathon has been postponed by organisers due to the snow.

Emails will be sent out next week by the British Heart Foundation with details of the new date.

A spokesman for the British Heart Foundation said: "We have a duty of care to all the runners, volunteers and staff taking part in the Warwick Half Marathon and Fun Run to ensure it is delivered safely.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and we hope you understand our reasons for postponing this event."

Anyone with further questions should contact If you have any queries, please contact events@bhf.org.uk or 0300 330 3322