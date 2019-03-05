Warwick Half Marathon sees competitors brave the rain for charity

Competitors braved rainy conditions for the Warwick Half Marathon at the weekend to help raise thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon, held in support of the British Heart Foundation and Warwick Rotary Club, attracted more than 1,000 entries.

The Warwick Half Marathon 2019. Photo by Mike Baker.

Gary Priestley was first home in a time of 1 hour 12 minutes 17 seconds, having led from the front, with Natalie Bhangal the first female competitor to cross the finish line in a time of 1 hour 27 minutes 20 seconds.

The winners time was more than two minutes faster than last year’s winning time run by Dominic James, 1 hour 14 minutes and 21 seconds.

The race took competitors through the town centre to the outskirts of Warwick, past Leek Wootton and around Hatton, before returning to Warwick Racecourse.

The Warwick Rotary Club arranged the support of more than 100 marshals from neighbouring Rotary Clubs and other organisations to aid in the running of the event, while St Johns Ambulance was on standby to ensure the safety of competitors.

Warwickshire-based property company The Wigley Group was the main sponsor of the event.

James Davies, managing director of the Wigley Group, said: “The Wigley Group was delighted to come on board as the main sponsor for the Warwick Half Marathon and it was great to see it unfold into a successful day for all involved.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part on a fantastic achievement that takes a lot of hard work to prepare for and endurance to complete.”

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse said: “The 2019 Warwick Half Marathon was a huge success, and it was great to see so many people turn up to the racecourse to raise money for their chosen charities. We are already to welcome the event back in 2020 on Sunday, March 1.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the athletes and their vocal supporters and also the local residents of Warwick especially those close to the racecourse who endured the music, the PA, the clapping and cheering and, of course the road closures.

“It is honestly appreciated. The event raised both awareness and funds for lots charities including the British Heart Foundation, the Rotary Club, the Sea Scouts whilst hundreds of athletes were running on behalf of many different charities of choice.

“Lots of good has been achieved by this great community occasion.”