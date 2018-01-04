Warwick Hospital cancel operations due to being under ‘extreme pressure’

Warwick Hospital has had to cancel operations due to being under ‘extreme pressure’.

In the last week the hospital has seen an increase in the number of patients.

Dr Charles Ashton, Medical Director at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “Over the last week we have experienced increased demand on hospital and community services, with all hospitals in Coventry and Warwickshire under extreme pressure.

“Our staff are continuing to work extremely hard to provide first class care to patients despite the very busy conditions.”

The hospital have also had to cancel some operations so that consultants can help with the increase in patients.

Dr Ashton continued: “A small proportion of elective operations which were scheduled for the next few days have been cancelled to allow Consultants to support emergency care.

“Patients affected by re-scheduled operations have been notified in advance and therefore we ask that patients continue to attend their appointment unless they are contacted by the Trust directly.”

Residents in Warwickshire are being urged to assess whether they really need to attend a hospital or whether they can go to GP or treat themselves at home.

“We are urging members of the public to help us by considering the alternatives to A&E, such as GPs, Minor Injuries Units and Pharmacies”, Said Dr Ashton.

“It is also important to look after yourself and elderly relatives; keeping warm, hydrated and rested will help you and your family to stay well this winter.”