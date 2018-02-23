Warwick jewellery shop owner overwhelmed by community’s support after robbery

A jewellery shop owner in Warwick has been overwhelmed by the amount of continued support he has received after his shop was robbed in January.

On January 16 Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery, which is in Market Place, was targeted by three masked men, one armed with a crowbar.

Hamlington's Fine Jewellery in Market Place, Warwick.

They managed to make off with a large quantity of jewellery from the store but none of the staff members were injured during the robbery.

Since the incident shop owner David Hamlington said that they have been overwhelmed with the amount of support the community has shown them.

David said: “We have had so much support from the people of Warwick.

“Since the incident happened we have been busy putting in new security and procedures and new training for our staff.

“We have a new infrastructure in place to make sure we are as safe and secure as possible.

“As a nice medieval town, when these things happen it is shocking to people and we all have to be on our guard and be vigilant and look after each other.”

The jewellery store, which has been in the town for eight years, has been shut for a month since the robbery.

David continued: “We put signs on the door and put updates on our social media accounts about the goings on and our progress.

“We have had people banging on our door with messages of support with people saying ‘We love having you as a business here’ and ‘When are you reopening?’.

“People have brought us tea, biscuits, cakes, flowers and cards. These have come from a lot of people.

“Not just our customers but people who think this is such a shocking thing to happen in Warwick and they have shown their solidarity with us.

“It has been lovely to have this much support especially as it was such a terrible thing to happen but it is nice to hear so many kind and considerate thoughts towards us and it gives us more hope that it is not all bad out there.”

“People have been waiting for us to reopen and they have had the opportunity to go elsewhere so the loyalty they have shown is second to none.

“We want to repay the kindness and support by coming back bigger and stronger than before and we will be having a special reopening event in the next few weeks.”

Warwickshire Police is still investigating the robbery and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 270 of 16 January.

Hamlington’s has now reopened for business.

Members of staff at the store are now taking orders for bespoke jewellery items.

The store, which is in Market Place, is now open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Appointments outside the opening times can be arranged and home visits are also available.

There will be an official reopening event taking place in the next few weeks.

For more information and updates go to: https://www.facebook.com/HamlingtonsWarwick/ or go to: http://www.hamlingtons.co.uk/