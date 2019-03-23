Warwick Lions Club celebrate successful charity fashion show

Members of the Warwick Lions Club are celebrating their successful charity fashions show.

The fashion show took place last Thursday (March 14) at the Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street in Warwick, in aid of Warwick-based charity Safeline.

The charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, provides help and support for the victims of rape and sexual abuse.

The clothes used in the fashion show were modelled by women members of the Lions club as well as wives and girlfriends of Lions members.

The show featured High Street brands together with items of French and Italian designer wear all of which went on sale later at ‘knock-down’ prices.

A bar with Prosecco and soft drinks and a raffle also helped to raise funds for Safeline.

The final sum raised by the event is not yet known but members of the Warwick Lions Club anticipate that it will be in the region of £1,000.