Warwick Lions Club to host charity concert

A charity concert is being held in Warwick next week.

The Warwick Lions Club, which serves both Warwick and Leamington, will be hosting the charity concert on Saturday May 12.

This will be the second year that they have held the event, which will be taking place at St Nicholas Church.

For this year’s event the concert will feature performances from ‘The Melody Makers’, which is a women’s choir from Southam and ‘The Spa Strummers’, a ukulele band from Leamington.

The concert is being held in support of charity Helping Hands, which helps homeless and vulnerable people across the Warwick District and the Warwick Lions’ local charities.

Pauline Fanti, President Warwick Lion’s Club said: “This is a unique opportunity to provide a great evenings entertainment for our audience and to benefit the wider community in which we live.

“Why not come along and enjoy a spectacular evening of entertainment and support two great causes at the same time.”

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and are available from The Warwick Arms Hotel, in High Street.

Tickets can also be bought online by clicking here

It will also be possible to buy tickets on the night of the event on the door.

Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm.

There will also be light refreshments available during the interval.