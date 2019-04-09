Warwick man and Leamington man sentenced for drug offences

Two men have been sentenced for drug offences after a car was stopped in Leamington.

Tyrone Duke was arrested on 26 January 2017 after his car was stopped and searched by officers in Lansdowne Street.

Jack Whitworth

Under a panel in the floor of the boot they found a carrier bag containing scales and cocaine with an estimated street value of around £1000.

Fingerprints on the bag led officers to Jack Whitworth who was arrested in April 2017.

Duke, 33, of School Croft, Warwick, was found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to supply following a trial at Coventry Crown Court.

On Friday (April 5) he was sentenced to four years in prison at Warwick Crown Court.

Tyrone Duke

Whitworth, 23, of Hellidon Close, Leamington, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours' unpaid work.

Det Con Jen Baker from Leamington CID said: "Drug dealing and its associated violence impacts on the most vulnerable members of our community.

"Warwickshire Police remains committed to tackling the supply of drugs into Warwickshire and protecting the most vulnerable from harm.

Jack Whitworth

"This sentence should send out a clear message to all those involved in this type of crime."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your community call 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.