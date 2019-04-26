Warwick market cancelled due to weather warnings

Warwick market has been cancelled due to weather warnings.

Warwick market, which was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday), has been cancelled due to weather warnings of strong winds which are in place from 9pm this evening until 3pm tomorrow.

Warwick Market. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “It is disappointing to have to cancel a market.

"We have heavy modern stalls but gusts can be unpredictable and we are not prepared to put the public and traders at risk, safety is our primary concern.

"We also don’t have the correct policies or resources in place at present to allow traders to trade from vehicles.”

Warwick market will return on Saturday May 4.