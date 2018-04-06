Warwick mum urges residents to ‘use their legs’ ahead of Warwick Half Marathon

A Warwick mum is urging residents in the District to ‘use your legs’ as she limbers up for this weekend’s Warwick Half Marathon.

Sarah Hookey will be raising vital funds for Warwickshire’s paediatric physiotherapy services when she takes part in the 13.1 mile trek on Sunday.

Sarah has a two-year old son, Lincoln, who is living with cerebral palsy and he receives care from Warwickshire’s specialist physiotherapy unit.

Speaking ahead of the half marathon, Sarah said: “We have been blown away by the excellent level of care Lincoln has received from Warwickshire’s paediatric physiotherapy team. Unfortunately, this area of care is incredibly under-funded, with not all of the equipment or ground breaking therapies available on the NHS.

“When it came to signing up for the Warwick Half Marathon, raising funds for Warwickshire’s physio services felt like the natural choice.

“I’m running the 13 miles for Lincoln and anyone struggling to use their legs, for whatever reason.

“We’ve all been inspired by Lincoln’s determination to get up and try, always with a smile on his face, so I’m encouraging everyone who can to go out and use their legs.”

Alongside the Half Marathon, Sarah also hosted a charity bake sale at Warwick’s Prova PR, where she is head of operations, and is currently devising a programme of fundraising activities for later in the year.

To read more about Sarah’s cause, visit her Just Giving by clicking here