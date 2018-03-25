Warwick museum to host Easter activities

A museum in Warwick will be hosting events for children over the Easter holidays.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire have a range of activities taking place at the Market Hall Museum.

On Tuesday, April 3 there will be a special Easter themed ‘Arty Tots’ session.

It will run from 10am to 3pm and children can take part in a range of Easter themes crafts, which they can then take home with them.

The session is suitable for children under five but their older siblings are welcome.

It will cost £2.50 per child and there is no need to book.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday April 7, the monthly ‘Make and Create’ session will be running, where children will get to make a kite to take home with them.

This will run from 10am to noon. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Thursday April 12 children can take part in the Market Hall Lego Challenge.

From 10am to 3pm children can explore the Museum and challenge themselves to make their favourite out of Lego.

Children will also have the opportunity to go on an Easter egg hunt around the museum.

This will cost £2.50 per child.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information click here