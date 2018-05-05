Warwick museum to open after hours for special event

A museum in Warwick will be opening their doors after hours as part of a national festival.

The Market Hall Museum in Market Place will be opening after hours on Friday May 18 as part of the Museums at Night festival.

Museums at Night takes place twice a year, where Brighton-based arts charity Culture24 invites all UK museums, galleries, libraries and heritage sites to open their doors after hours to showcase their exhibits in unexpected ways.

On May 18 residents and visitors will have the chance to see and explore the Market Hall Museum after dark.

There will also be a bar/cafe open on the night and there is also a chance to try an exclusive digital escape game created by Birmingham Open Media and Warwickshire College students.

The event, which runs from 5pm to 9pm is free but donations are welcome.

Free tickets can be booked by clicking here or by calling 01926 412500.