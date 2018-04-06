Warwick performers welcome new principal and classes

A Warwick singing teacher is using her creative experience and project management skills to inspire the next generation of budding young performers

Shosh Pavett recently took on the role of Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Warwick and has already driven attendance of the school to capacity.

Such is the popularity of these sessions that Shosh is opening an additional Saturday morning school at the Ridgeway School in Warwick.

Stagecoach Warwick already runs weekly classes on Friday evenings, catering to four to 18 year olds, with almost 70 children benefitting from expert teaching in singing, dancing and acting.

The 28-year-old has been working in Stagecoach schools for nearly a decade.

Since graduating, she has worked for companies including the Welsh National Opera, the Wales Millennium Centre and Glee Club UK.

Shosh said: “I’m buzzing with excitement at the opportunity to build a strong, creative syllabus that will challenge the talented children of Warwick, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

“We have been extremely busy planning the year’s curriculum and have some very exciting events including the Stagecoach 30th birthday celebrations, performing alongside hundreds of other Stagecoach schools.