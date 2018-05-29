Warwick Poppy project gets 600 poppy boost from US

A box of more than 600 poppies has been sent to the Warwick Poppies Project by people in Warwick, New York state.

In March handmade poppies were sent from Warwick, UK to Warwick in New York as part of an international poppy swap.

The poppies from Warwick, New York being unpacked.

Last week 664 poppies arrived in the UK from the group of poppy makers in America, which will be used in the Warwick Poppies 2018 community tribute in St Mary’s Church.

The yarn used by the group in America was sponsored by their local Rotary Club and the parcel postage was sponsored by a local business.

Cllr Christine Cross said: “It was a thrill to met the residents of Warwick, NY, earlier this year, and discuss with them the Warwick Poppies 2018 project. Many of them had ancestors who were involved in the First World War, and we have all been moved by their individual stories.

“I am delighted that they have been able to contribute in such a meaningful and generous way.

“I am looking forward to seeing their poppies included in what will be a magnificent display in St Mary’s later this year. “

A spokesman from the Warwick Poppies 2018 project said: “We are so enormously grateful, and humbled, to receive this magnificent donation of poppies from the folk of Warwick NY.

“664 is a huge number and their beautiful poppies will be a wonderful addition to our display this autumn.

“These poppies are a symbol of international friendship and Remembrance and are a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom today.

“We cannot begin to even imagine the horrors experienced by our brave soldiers, nor the traumas and devastation faced by their families and friends. We salute them all, and we will remember them.”