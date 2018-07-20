Warwick primary school needs your votes to win playground

Coten End Primary School in Warwick is currently in the top five schools in the running to win a sustainable playground made from recycled plastic.

The school is currently competing against 31 other schools and can only be successful by receiving the highest number of votes.

The school’s success now heavily relies on community support and involvement as the deadline for votes is fast approaching.

Votes can be cast online until July 24 by : clicking here

The Febreze and Fairy Playground competition focuses on raising awareness of the issue of waste recycling amongst the youngest in our society.

By recycling bottles, this project aims to help reduce plastic litter from entering nature’s playground and polluting the planet, instead creating play areas for kids to enjoy a bit of fresh air everywhere.

The initiative gives an opportunity to engage communities around the country in a fun activity, from campaigning done by the primary schools that entered the competition, to parents’ involvement.

So far, 32 schools around the country are competing to win a sustainable playground that promotes healthy lifestyles for kids and for the planet.

The winner will be announced in July, with the plan for the playground to be delivered and installed later in winter 2018.

The recycled playground will be built using 900kg of recycled plastic, mainly with parts made from curbside recycling waste collected in the UK that includes milk bottles, plastic drink bottles, plastic food trays and containers.