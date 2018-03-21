Warwick pupil creates winning design for new festival boards

A pupil from a primary school in Warwick has designed the winning entry for the Warwick Food Festival competition.

Leoni Muller (11) who attends Coten End Primary School won this year’s competition.

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross with competition winner Leoni Muller.

Last year the competition winner’s design was on the front cover of the festival guide. This year Leoni’s design will feature on the new festival boards which will be located around the festival site, including the main stage, acoustic stage, cookery theatre and way finding points including on stages.

Local primary schools which took part in the competition were Coten End, Westgate and Budbrooke.

Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross had the task of selecting the winner.

As a prize, Leoni will receive £50 in vouchers to spend at the festival.

Jamie Walker from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Warwick Food Festival is a fantastic event, it’s lovely to bring the community together to celebrate the wide range of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

“We love getting local people involved, and this competition is a great opportunity for local school children to take part.

“Leoni’s design is fantastic and really showcases what the event has to offer.”

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross said: “There was a very wide range of pictures capturing the Warwick Food Festival, proving that we have many budding artists.

“But well done to Leoni Muller whose painting, for me, was the best all round picture illustrating and selling the colour, excitement and attraction of visiting Warwick Town Centre to enjoy our Food Festival.”

Warwick Food Festival takes place on May 27.