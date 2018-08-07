Warwick residents encouraged to enter horticultural and allotment society’s annual show

Residents in Warwick are being encouraged to get involved with the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society’s (WHAS) annual show.

Members of the society are keen for residents in the town to submit entries into this year’s show.

The show will take place on August 26 and August 27 and is held in The Court House in Jury Street and in Pageant Garden behind the Court House.

After a two year break, the Show was successfully reinstated in 2017, and the Society hopes to hold an equally successful event in 2018.

There are 66 individual classes to enter, which are suitable for anyone from complete novice gardeners to experienced growers, with ten classes specifically for 11-year-olds and under. The classes include floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit and household classes.

Members and non-members of the society are equally welcome to compete for a variety of prizes and trophies.

As well as the show there will also be refreshments, music, craft stalls, a plant sale stall, tombola and a raffle.

The society are also hoping that people will also come along to support the event.

Trophies for the show will be presented by the Warwick mayor Richard Eddy on August 27 at 3pm.

A schedule detailing the classes and entry forms are available from the WHAS website www.whasociety.org or from the society chairman, John Owen by calling: 01926 409150.

Entry forms must be submitted by 6pm on Wednesday August 22, and entries are to be staged in the Court House Ballroom between 9.30am and 2pm on Saturday August 25.