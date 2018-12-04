Warwick residents invited to celebrate and remember loves ones at dedication service

Warwick residents are being invited along to a celebrate and remember their loved ones at a dedication service.

Last week the ‘light of love’ campaign was launched by Warwick Rotary Club.

The lights on the tree were switched on during Victorian Evening last Thursday (November 29).

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy and President of Warwick Rotary Club David Smith will be holding a service of dedication as part of the ‘lights of love’ campaign in Market Place on Sunday (December 9) at 4pm.

Warwick Community Band and Newburgh school choir will accompany local people dedicating their messages of love and remembrance on the Christmas Tree, and will also be singing carols.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree for someone they love should send the coupon provided to Warwick Information Centre in Jury Street, Claridges or the main Post Office in Warwick along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested. The messages will stay up in the tree until the New Year. The money raised will be split between Myton Hospice and the Mayor of Warwick’s charities.