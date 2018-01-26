Warwick riding school helps Angel grow in confidence

Instrutors at a Warwick riding school have been thanked for helping to transform the life of a visually-impaired teenager.

Angel Dancy-Brock has seen her confidence blossom thanks to Radway Riding School - an Accessibility Mark riding school.

Seventeen-year-old, Angel, has a visual impairment with approximately 25 per cent vision in her left eye and none in her right.

This causes Angel to feel unsettled and anxious in unfamiliar surroundings.

In addition to her visual impairment Angel also has a multitude of hormone deficiencies, which requires lots of medication, as well being on the Autistic Spectrum, meaning she needs constant supervision.

As a result of her complex conditions, Angel struggles with social interaction and can find it difficult to interpret people’s body language or feelings.

Having done a little bit of horse riding in the past with a Riding for The Disabled Association group, mum, Corrisanne, wanted to try and find an option that would be better suited to Angel’s needs.

Corrisanne then discovered Radway Riding School, an Accessibility Mark accredited centre, and she knew it was a fantastic facility for Angel.

Accessibility Mark status is awarded to a riding centre that has been approved by the RDA following training and assessment, with continuous support to the establishment to ensure it provides a first-class experience.

Angel said: “I love riding and my instructor is brilliant, really explaining everything so that I understand what she needs me to do. I usually have my lesson on a Monday and I am already starting to get excited on Sunday.”

Corrisanne added: “The staff are really good with Angel - they have instilled a new found confidence in her, are friendly and inviting and have a good understanding of how to communicate with her.

“This is a skill that not everyone has so I have been really pleased and encouraged. Angel is being empowered to succeed,”

To find your nearest RDA Group or one of the 42 Accessibility Mark centres visit www.rda.org.uk