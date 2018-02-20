Warwick’s first Winter Beer Festival a success

Warwick Court Leet and the Lord Leycester Hospital held their first Winter Beer Festival last week.

On Friday February 16 and Saturday February 17, the festival took place in the Hospital’s Great Hall and Courtyard.

The Winter Beer Festival took place last weekend at the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

There were 20 different beers and eight ciders for visitors to sample.

A spokesperson for Warwick Court Leet said: “The event was staged on behalf of the Lord Leycester Hospital by the Warwick Court Leet and its army of 30 volunteers who appeared to enjoy the event as much as, if not more than, the drinkers.

“There were a lot of first time visitors to the historic building, with many asking about joining the ‘Friends of the Hospital’.

“The festival achieved its two aims, selling beer and cider to raise much needed funds for the Reveal the Seal project and to increase the awareness of the building.

“A successful weekend and very enjoyable for everyone who attended.”

