Warwick’s Lord Leycester Hospital to get helping hand with fundraising bid

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is getting a helping hand with its fundraising bid to raise millions of pounds.

The team at the historic buildings are planning to apply to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for a grant of around £1.8 million.

In total, the Lord Leycester is seeking to get £3 million of investment to help restore, maintain and repair the landmark.

This is so it can keep its doors open to the community and continue its 450-year charitable mission of providing homes to wounded warriors and old soldiers.

The Lord Leycester Hospital has been at the centre of Warwick town’s civic life for 700 years.

However, its physical fabric, which includes the remaining part of the Town Wall, is deteriorating significantly.

Without a significant financial investment there is a danger that The Lord Leycester Hospital, and the Warwick Town Wall, could soon be considered to be heritage ‘at risk’.

The works proposed for the buildings in the funding bid include: restoring the courtyard chimney, repairing and conserving the Warwick Town Wall, conservation and restoration work to the Great Hall, internal and external repairs and conservation work to the chapel, providing disabled access and opening up areas the public previously could not access.

There are more areas on the site that also need attention.

Warwick District Council’s Executive Committee agreed at their meeting on Thursday evening to support the Lord Leycester’s plans for the lottery bid.

The council has agreed to providing a contribution of £100,000 towards the proposal which overall seeks to invest £3 million with £1.8million of that from Heritage Lottery Funds and the rest coming from a variety of other sources.

Heidi Meyer, Master of the Lord Leycester Hospital: said: “Many thanks to Warwick District Council for showing this level of recognition and support to what we are trying to achieve at the Lord Leycester – that is creating a centre of gravity for Warwick that embraces all elements of the community and a seven century history of governance and philanthropy in Warwick.

“I have no doubt that the level of support the Council has agreed, will go a very long way in demonstrating to Heritage Lottery Fund that we have the support of the local authorities and I am exceedingly grateful.”

Councillor Noel Butler, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business said: “It is in the public interest for the Council to work in partnership with the Lord Leycester Hospital as it will bring huge benefits for the town, safeguarding its existing heritage assets; providing new facilities that will enhance the quality of life for Warwick’s growing residential population, (which includes over a hundred new town centre living dwellings and five thousand dwellings in the strategic urban extension); and strengthen Warwick’s economy and tourism offer.”