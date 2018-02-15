Warwick’s newest neighbours share love of gardening

A pair of green-fingered gardening grandmothers have been sharing their love of the great outdoors with their new neighbours.

Lynne Butler, aged 71, and 73 year-old great-grandmother Jean Radford joined pupils at the new Heathcote Primary School to help plant spring bulbs.

The septuagenarians, residents from the nearby Austin Heath Retirement Village, put on warm clothes, rolled up their sleeves and set to work, helping the children to plant the bulbs in the school grounds.

Lynne said: “The children were lovely and they didn’t seem to mind we were a bit older, we showed them how to plant the bulbs and chatted.

They told us that they really enjoyed it and that they loved to watch things grow.”

Teacher Anna Cowcher added: “Inspired Villages which own Austin Heath were very generous, offering daffodil bulbs, pots and compost.

“The children and staff had a brilliant time planting bulbs with the help of the residents.”

Residents and children will continue to work together on other projects that will benefit the two groups.

Next month the residents are planning a visit to the school to watch their World Book Day Parade.