Warwick School celebrate record number of students with Oxbridge offers

A school in Warwick is celebrating after getting a record number of students with Oxbridge offers.

Seventeen students from Warwick School have received offers from Oxford or Cambridge University.

Gus Lock, Head Master at Warwick School, said: “This is an exceptional achievement and I am truly delighted for each and every one of the 17 boys that has received an offer.

“This is a year group that has worked hard throughout their time at the school and their record GCSE results in 2016 are testament of their dedication and effort.

“I have very high hopes for the entire year group in Summer 2018.”

Students with Oxford offers are:

Anurag Choksey (Somerville College, Medicine)

David Crowther (OW Modern History Open Offer)

Theo McAuliffe (Biochemistry, New College)

Gautham Rao (Medicine, St Peter’s College)

Andrew Tinkler (Chemistry Open Offer)

Jacob Weeks (Modern History, St Hugh’s College)

Archie Whitby (French and Russian, The Queen’s College).

Students with Cambridge Offers:

Joseph Barnes (English, Magdalene College)

Douglas Boyle (Computer Science, Churchill College)

Joshua Brown (Mathematics and Physics, Trinity College)

James Keay (Medicine, Homerton College)

Ken Man (Natural Sciences [Biochemistry], Gonville and Caius)

Will Scrivens (Land Economy, Girton College)

George Simms (German and Russian, Gonville and Caius College)

Edward Macro (Archaeology, Downing College)

Bryden Yip (Economics, Churchill College)

Sam Young (Music, Trinity College)