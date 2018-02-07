Warwick school shortlisted for Senior School of the Year

A school in Warwick is on the shortlist for Senior School of the Year 2018.

King’s High School is on the shortlist for the category at the Times Education Supplement Awards.

The school has also been shortlisted for two further awards: Well-Being Initiative of the Year (for the school’s Springboard Programme, for Years 7 and 9, that teaches resilience), and Strategic Education Initiative of the Year, for the King’s High Baccalaureate.

The King’s High Baccalaureate is a qualification, accredited by EduQual, that recognises and develops skills which are sought after by universities and future employers, including Leadership, Communication Skills, and Knowledge for the Workplace.

Richard Nicholson, Head Master at King’s High School said: “I am delighted that the opportunities developed for our girls have received such wonderful recognition.

“Everything we do at King’s is focused on developing the uniqueness and individuality of each girl and her well-being.

“It is exciting that initiatives supporting these aims have been recognised on the national stage, and we are looking forward to the awards ceremony.”

The Times Education Supplement Awards take place in London tomorrow (Thursday February 8).